Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $474.01 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $663.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

