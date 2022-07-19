Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $207.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

