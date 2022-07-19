Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $308.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $334.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.92.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $299.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,886,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.