Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

