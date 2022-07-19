CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

