ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE ESAB opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84. ESAB has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $647.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,222,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,002,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

