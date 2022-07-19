IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $188.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $229.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on IEX. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.00.

IDEX Stock Down 1.9 %

IDEX stock opened at $182.76 on Monday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

