Voya Financial (VOYA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 7/14/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 7/11/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00.
  • 7/8/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 6/28/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 6/10/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.
  • 6/6/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 6/3/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.
  • 5/23/2022 – Voya Financial is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

