Voya Financial (VOYA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00.

7/8/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/10/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

6/6/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

5/23/2022 – Voya Financial is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

