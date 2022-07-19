Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMIGY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($36.56) to GBX 2,240 ($26.78) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.44) to GBX 2,560 ($30.60) in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,466.67.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $20.95 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Admiral Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.5017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 11.23%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

