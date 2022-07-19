Asset Dedication LLC Sells 6,062 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day moving average is $284.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.