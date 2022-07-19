DAGCO Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

