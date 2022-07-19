Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $834,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 491,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,964,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.