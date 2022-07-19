Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $357.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 334,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,001 in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.