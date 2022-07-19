Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,198 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,215,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.