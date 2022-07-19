NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of NeoGenomics worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 41,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEO. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $980.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.