New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primerica Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.40.

NYSE PRI opened at $118.84 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

