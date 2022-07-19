New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 550 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $551,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

