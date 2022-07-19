Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.27.

Shares of LEA opened at $129.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average of $145.63. Lear has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

