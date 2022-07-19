Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after buying an additional 135,585 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $223.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.14.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.