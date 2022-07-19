New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of iRobot worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 758.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 97,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 28,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -118.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. iRobot’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRobot

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.