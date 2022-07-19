Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,136 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

BSY opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 121.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at $763,193,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.