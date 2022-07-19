Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $5,088,771. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

