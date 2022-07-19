Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $159.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

