Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,881 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 148.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP Group Profile

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

