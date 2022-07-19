Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $211,000 in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 146,213 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXP opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

