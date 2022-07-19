Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 14,225 Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

