Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Barclays raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.57.

NYSE:WPM opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

