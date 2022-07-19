Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Given New GBX 123 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.22) to GBX 232 ($2.77) in a research note on Friday.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

