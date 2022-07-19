Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,320 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($14.94) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 1,480 ($17.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.33) to GBX 1,400 ($16.74) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,300 ($15.54) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,400.00.

Antofagasta Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

