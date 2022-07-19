Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given New GBX 1,736 Price Target at UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.09) to GBX 1,736 ($20.75) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.50) to GBX 2,142 ($25.61) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.43) to GBX 2,070 ($24.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,713.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $19.40 on Monday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $30.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

