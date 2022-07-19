Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.15.

CWEGF stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

