T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TROW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $113.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.54.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

