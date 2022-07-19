Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.69.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $26.10 on Monday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,369 in the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

