Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WBD has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Leavy purchased 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $459,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,223.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

