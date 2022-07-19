Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Avangrid by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avangrid by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

