Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Proterra from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.03. Proterra has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Proterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

