Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SERA. Citigroup cut Sera Prognostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

SERA opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,212,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 582,086 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

