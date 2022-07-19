Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $52.89.

