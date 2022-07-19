Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

