Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $4,846,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

