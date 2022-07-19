Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 226 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,597,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.04. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

