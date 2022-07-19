Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 226 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,597,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celanese Stock Performance
Shares of CE stock opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.04. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50.
Celanese Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.
Celanese Profile
Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celanese (CE)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.