Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 56.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,338,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 481,259 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,000,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 48,892 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

