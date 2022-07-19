American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Citigroup

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.56.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $249.25 on Monday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

