Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

Shares of Tian Ruixiang stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Tian Ruixiang has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

