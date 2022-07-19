Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Drops By 32.8%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TB SA Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 67,189.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 430,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 91.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 420,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,306 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TBSA stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. TB SA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

