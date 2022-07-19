Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Short Interest Update

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO Andrew Shape bought 15,000 shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,415,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,010,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Andrew Stranberg bought 18,000 shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 5,118,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,007,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $66,930.

Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

