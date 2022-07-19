TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 49.6% in June

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 583,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TGA opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $245.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.36.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.95 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 39.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

