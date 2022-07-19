Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

