Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Luke M. Beshar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

TARA stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.13. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

