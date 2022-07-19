Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,294,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 85,324 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

